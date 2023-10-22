Critical Analysis: Dialight (DIALF) vs. Its Peers

Dialight (OTCMKTS:DIALF – Get Free Report) is one of 91 public companies in the “Electrical Equipment & Parts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Dialight to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Dialight pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Dialight pays out 61.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electrical Equipment & Parts” companies pay a dividend yield of 6.5% and pay out 69.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dialight and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dialight N/A N/A 11.37 Dialight Competitors $353.63 million -$12.41 million 255.21

Profitability

Dialight’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Dialight. Dialight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Dialight and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dialight N/A N/A N/A Dialight Competitors -28.21% -192.50% -5.37%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.8% of Dialight shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.3% of shares of all “Electrical Equipment & Parts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 37.6% of shares of all “Electrical Equipment & Parts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dialight and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dialight 0 1 0 0 2.00 Dialight Competitors 222 502 709 16 2.36

As a group, “Electrical Equipment & Parts” companies have a potential upside of 122.32%. Given Dialight’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dialight has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Dialight peers beat Dialight on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Dialight Company Profile

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, street, area, and flood lights; LED linear fixtures, such as low profile/top conduit linear, stainless steel linear, glass reinforced polyester linear, battery backup linear, and NSF linear; and wallpacks/bulkheads products. The company also provides lighting products for control systems and obstruction solutions. In addition, it offers signals and components, such as panel mount and circuit board indicators; and traffic, vehicle, and rail products. It serves heavy industry, pulp and paper, power generation, and oil and gas sectors. Dialight plc was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

