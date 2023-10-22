Critical Analysis: FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) versus Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL)

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL – Get Free Report) and FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dynasil Co. of America and FARO Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynasil Co. of America N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FARO Technologies $345.77 million 0.72 -$26.76 million ($3.07) -4.30

Dynasil Co. of America has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FARO Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Dynasil Co. of America has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FARO Technologies has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Dynasil Co. of America and FARO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynasil Co. of America N/A N/A N/A FARO Technologies -15.98% -19.66% -11.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Dynasil Co. of America and FARO Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynasil Co. of America 0 0 0 0 N/A FARO Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

FARO Technologies has a consensus price target of $22.33, suggesting a potential upside of 69.19%. Given FARO Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FARO Technologies is more favorable than Dynasil Co. of America.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.6% of FARO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.9% of Dynasil Co. of America shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of FARO Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FARO Technologies beats Dynasil Co. of America on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynasil Co. of America

Dynasil Corporation of America develops, markets, manufactures, and sells detection, sensing, and analysis technology and optical components in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Optics, Innovation and Development, and Biomedical segments. The Optics segment supplies synthetic crystals, optical materials, components, and coatings that are used in devices, such as baggage scanners, medical imaging systems, optical instruments, lasers, analytical instruments, automotive components, semiconductor/electronic devices, spacecraft/aircraft components, and advertising displays in the medical, industrial, and homeland security/defense sectors. The Innovation and Development segment develops advanced technology in materials, sensors, and prototype instruments that detect or measure radiation, light, magnetism, or sound for use in security, medical, and industrial applications. The Biomedical segment engages in the development of tissue sealant products. The company distributes its products through direct sales and marketing staff, as well as through manufacturer's representatives and distributors. Dynasil Corporation of America was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points. The company also provides GeoSLAM ZEB Handheld 3D laser scanners; and FARO Software, a software solution that integrate with FARO hardware products to merge data and provide collaborative workflows and applications. It offers its products for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida.

