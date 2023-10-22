Critical Contrast: CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) vs. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY)

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CAVA Group and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAVA Group $564.12 million 6.64 -$58.99 million N/A N/A Dave & Buster’s Entertainment $1.96 billion 0.78 $137.13 million $2.89 12.37

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than CAVA Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAVA Group N/A N/A N/A Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 6.27% 42.07% 4.09%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares CAVA Group and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CAVA Group and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAVA Group 0 3 7 0 2.70 Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 0 1 5 0 2.83

CAVA Group presently has a consensus target price of $46.67, suggesting a potential upside of 41.41%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus target price of $52.93, suggesting a potential upside of 48.05%. Given Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is more favorable than CAVA Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.8% of CAVA Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment beats CAVA Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc. owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. The company operates its venues under the Dave & Buster's name. As of April 02, 2019, it owned and operated 125 venues in 39 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

