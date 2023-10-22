Critical Contrast: CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) vs. Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) and CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and CPI Card Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Agricultural Mortgage 0 0 3 0 3.00 CPI Card Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Federal Agricultural Mortgage presently has a consensus target price of $139.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.01%. CPI Card Group has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 161.10%. Given CPI Card Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CPI Card Group is more favorable than Federal Agricultural Mortgage.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Agricultural Mortgage $755.54 million 2.03 $178.14 million $13.93 10.18 CPI Card Group $486.83 million 0.36 $36.54 million $3.53 4.34

This table compares Federal Agricultural Mortgage and CPI Card Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage has higher revenue and earnings than CPI Card Group. CPI Card Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federal Agricultural Mortgage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CPI Card Group has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Federal Agricultural Mortgage pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. CPI Card Group pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CPI Card Group pays out 5.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Federal Agricultural Mortgage is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.5% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of CPI Card Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of CPI Card Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Agricultural Mortgage and CPI Card Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Agricultural Mortgage 15.69% 21.97% 0.64% CPI Card Group 8.58% -53.91% 13.93%

Summary

Federal Agricultural Mortgage beats CPI Card Group on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

(Get Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans. Its Rural Infrastructure Finance line of business is involved in the purchase of rural utilities loans and renewable energy loans and guarantees of securities backed by loans, as well as LTSPCs for pools of eligible rural utilities loans; by loans for electric or telecommunications facilities by lenders organized as cooperatives to borrowers; and other financial institutions that are secured by pools of eligible loans. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About CPI Card Group

(Get Free Report)

CPI Card Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions. Its products include Europay, Mastercard, and Visa (EMV) and non-EMV financial payment cards, including contact and contactless cards, plastic and encased metal cards, and Second Wave payment cards, as well as private label credit cards. This segment also provides on-demand services and various integrated card services, including card personalization and fulfillment, and instant issuance services. The Prepaid Debit segment primarily offers integrated card services comprising tamper-evident security packaging services to prepaid debit card providers. It also produces financial payment cards issued on the networks of the payment card brands. It serves issuers of debit and credit cards, Prepaid Debit Card program managers, community banks, credit unions, and group service providers in the United States. The company was formerly known as CPI Holdings I, Inc. and changed its name to CPI Card Group Inc. in August 2015. CPI Card Group Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.