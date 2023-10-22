Cross Staff Investments Inc Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cross Staff Investments Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,026 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.5% of Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,371,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 124,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $677,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Visa by 9.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 371,379 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $83,731,000 after acquiring an additional 30,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 7.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,257 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.43.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $233.38 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.05 and a 52 week high of $250.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $434.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock worth $9,879,039. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.