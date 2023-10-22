Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,330 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.5% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 30.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 49.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $31.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.47.

Read Our Latest Report on Kraft Heinz

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.