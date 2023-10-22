Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,762 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7,959.3% during the first quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 100,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,455,000 after acquiring an additional 23,819 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,713 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $361.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $282.21 and a 12 month high of $375.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total transaction of $1,951,177.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 46,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,970,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,815 shares of company stock worth $12,274,351. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Further Reading

