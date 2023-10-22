Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 8,732 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 75.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,732 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in DaVita in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in DaVita by 88.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in DaVita by 55.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Mirova acquired a new position in DaVita in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 66.0% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 9,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $997,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,297 shares in the company, valued at $8,276,847.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DVA. StockNews.com began coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised DaVita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.71.

DaVita Trading Down 5.0 %

NYSE:DVA opened at $77.52 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $116.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.95.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. DaVita had a return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

