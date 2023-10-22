Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,315,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $556,244,000 after buying an additional 96,028 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,560,000 after buying an additional 1,384,068 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 111.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $380,104,000 after buying an additional 1,548,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 12.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after buying an additional 259,741 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH stock opened at $104.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.00. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $149.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 39.83%.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.61 per share, with a total value of $115,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,074. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Michael W. Michelson purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,967.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $115,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,074. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.65.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

