Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.10 Million Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,660,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,206,753,000 after buying an additional 774,927 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,323,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,063,319,000 after buying an additional 844,330 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,854,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,975,000 after buying an additional 257,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,285,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,994,000 after purchasing an additional 124,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,992,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

CMS Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $52.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.95. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $65.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.17 and its 200 day moving average is $58.46.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $93,802.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,475,516.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $93,802.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,475,516.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $131,460.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,830.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

