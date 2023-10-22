Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 485.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 46.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 59,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,893,000 after buying an additional 19,092 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust
In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Digital Realty Trust Price Performance
DLR stock opened at $115.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.78, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $133.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.05.
Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 378.30%.
Digital Realty Trust Company Profile
Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.
