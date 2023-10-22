Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 819 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC stock opened at $81.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.68. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.47 and a fifty-two week high of $101.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.31.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

