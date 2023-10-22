CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Trading Up 0.8 %

CSI Compressco stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.01 million, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19. CSI Compressco has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $1.49.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.78 million for the quarter.

CSI Compressco Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCLP. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CSI Compressco by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter worth $3,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco in the 4th quarter worth $2,150,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in CSI Compressco by 17,665.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 181,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

