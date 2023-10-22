Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Sells 77 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,886 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.3% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Visa by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Visa by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $233.38 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.05 and a 1-year high of $250.06. The company has a market cap of $434.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.76.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on V shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,039. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

