Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 151 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 51.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 231.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 2,285.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne Trading Down 1.1 %

TER opened at $91.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.10 and a 200 day moving average of $102.39. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.73 and a 12 month high of $119.20.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.94 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 23.37%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $2,538,184.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,308.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,933 shares of company stock worth $2,774,404 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

