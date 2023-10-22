Dakota Wealth Management Buys 2,041 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 158.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 155.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period.
In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director John Knox Singleton acquired 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $538,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,458.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
HR stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.13. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $22.35.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -269.57%.
Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.
