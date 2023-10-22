Dakota Wealth Management Buys Shares of 2,452 UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,452 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 14.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 4.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,927,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,078,000 after acquiring an additional 89,509 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter valued at $1,642,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter valued at $5,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UFPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Industries

In other UFP Industries news, Director Kuras Mary Tuuk sold 9,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $906,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,764.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $94.83 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.17 and a twelve month high of $107.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.04). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

