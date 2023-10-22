Dakota Wealth Management Has $265,000 Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,694,000 after acquiring an additional 15,248 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
JKHY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $184.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. DA Davidson raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.08.
Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance
Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $143.12 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.28 and a fifty-two week high of $202.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.43.
Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $534.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.
Jack Henry & Associates Profile
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jack Henry & Associates
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.