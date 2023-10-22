Dakota Wealth Management Has $265,000 Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,694,000 after acquiring an additional 15,248 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JKHY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $184.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. DA Davidson raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.08.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $143.12 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.28 and a fifty-two week high of $202.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.43.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $534.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

