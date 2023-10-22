Dakota Wealth Management Sells 1,084 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDB. abrdn plc raised its holdings in MongoDB by 79.7% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in MongoDB by 227.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,177,000 after acquiring an additional 27,331 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 7.7% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth $7,433,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at $7,302,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB stock opened at $346.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $439.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $423.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.93 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.06, for a total transaction of $2,490,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,043,414.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,195,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,233,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.06, for a total value of $2,490,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,207,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,043,414.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,984 shares of company stock valued at $63,945,297 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Macquarie upped their target price on MongoDB from $434.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $484.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.31.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

