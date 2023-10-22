Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Danaos in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Danaos Stock Up 0.2 %

Danaos stock opened at $65.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.57. Danaos has a twelve month low of $51.10 and a twelve month high of $71.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.30 and a 200-day moving average of $64.16.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $241.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.75 million. Danaos had a net margin of 51.40% and a return on equity of 23.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaos will post 29.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is 11.84%.

Institutional Trading of Danaos

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAC. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Danaos during the first quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Danaos by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

