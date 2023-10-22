Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target Cut to $76.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $76.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DAR. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.10.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $41.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.27. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $41.69 and a 1-year high of $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 100,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $6,243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,977,862.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 14,133 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $892,216.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,367.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 100,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $6,243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,977,862.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,533,010 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 98,451.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 591,351,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,722,306,000 after purchasing an additional 590,751,367 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,362,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,563,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,129,000 after buying an additional 1,223,757 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,813,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

