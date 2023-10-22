DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) vs. Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Head-To-Head Survey

Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF – Get Free Report) and DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tecan Group and DENTSPLY SIRONA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tecan Group N/A N/A N/A $4.27 72.59 DENTSPLY SIRONA $3.92 billion 1.72 -$950.00 million ($4.77) -6.68

Tecan Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DENTSPLY SIRONA. DENTSPLY SIRONA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tecan Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tecan Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 DENTSPLY SIRONA 0 3 2 0 2.40

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Tecan Group and DENTSPLY SIRONA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus price target of $42.63, indicating a potential upside of 33.83%. Given DENTSPLY SIRONA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DENTSPLY SIRONA is more favorable than Tecan Group.

Profitability

This table compares Tecan Group and DENTSPLY SIRONA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tecan Group N/A N/A N/A DENTSPLY SIRONA -26.04% 10.29% 4.99%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.8% of Tecan Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of DENTSPLY SIRONA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of DENTSPLY SIRONA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Tecan Group pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. DENTSPLY SIRONA pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Tecan Group pays out 35.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DENTSPLY SIRONA pays out -11.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. DENTSPLY SIRONA has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. DENTSPLY SIRONA is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

DENTSPLY SIRONA beats Tecan Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tecan Group

Tecan Group AG provides laboratory instruments and solutions for pharmaceutical, biotechnology and in-vitro diagnostic companies, university research departments, and diagnostic and other laboratories. It operates through Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business segments. The company offers liquid handling and automation, microplate readers and washers, consumables, NGS reagents, immunoassays and microbodies, and software; and Tecan Laberwax, an automation solution. It also provides Cavro, an OEM liquid handling component comprising pumps, robots, and valves; SYNERGENCE, an OEM system development service; and PARAMIT, a contract design and manufacturing service. The company operates in North America, Asia, Europe, and internationally. Tecan Group AG was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Männedorf, Switzerland.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products. The Consumables segment offers endodontic products comprising drills, filers, sealers, irrigation needles, and other tools or single-use solutions, which support root canal procedures; restorative products that include artificial teeth, dental ceramics, digital dentures, precious metal dental alloys, and crown and bridge porcelain products. It also provides small equipment products, which comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers, as well as dental anesthetics, prophylaxis paste, dental sealants, impression materials, teeth whiteners, and topical fluoride. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

