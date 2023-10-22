Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on US Foods (NYSE:USFD)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFDFree Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

USFD has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.27.

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of USFD opened at $37.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.30. US Foods has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $44.52.

US Foods (NYSE:USFDGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 13.63%. As a group, analysts predict that US Foods will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,025,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,879,000 after acquiring an additional 9,471,020 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,756,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,642,000 after buying an additional 2,481,753 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,055,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,554,000 after buying an additional 2,435,092 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,956,000. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

