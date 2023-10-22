Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $131.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.89.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $119.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.16. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $107.70 and a one year high of $143.24. The firm has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $520,096.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,727,983.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,738,553.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $520,096.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,727,983.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,501 shares of company stock worth $1,610,644. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

