DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,962 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in DexCom by 684.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 4,814.3% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in DexCom by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 382 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.59.

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $85.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.21. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.16 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $192,476.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,605,857.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $192,476.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,605,857.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total transaction of $53,798.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,507,793.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,126 shares of company stock valued at $618,742. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

