Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $430.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DPZ. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $435.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $445.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $400.62.

Domino's Pizza Stock Up 1.0 %

DPZ opened at $347.69 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $285.84 and a 52-week high of $409.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $376.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.75. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.87. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth about $658,000. abrdn plc grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 7,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

