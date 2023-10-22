Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) & LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Head to Head Comparison

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Free Report) and LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and LXP Industrial Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 3 0 3.00 LXP Industrial Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $15.08, suggesting a potential upside of 70.90%. Given Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than LXP Industrial Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

46.3% of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and LXP Industrial Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A LXP Industrial Trust 19.50% 2.92% 1.62%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and LXP Industrial Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $1.02 8.67 LXP Industrial Trust $333.32 million 7.19 $113.78 million $0.21 39.00

LXP Industrial Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LXP Industrial Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. LXP Industrial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 68.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LXP Industrial Trust pays out 238.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. LXP Industrial Trust has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

LXP Industrial Trust beats Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at June 30, 2023, Dream Industrial REIT owns, manages and operates a portfolio of 321 industrial assets totalling approximately 70.3 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada, Europe, and the U.S. Dream Industrial REIT's goal is to deliver strong total returns to its unitholders through secure cash flows underpinned by its high-quality portfolio and an investment grade balance sheet as well as driving growth in its net asset value and cash flow per unit.

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Get Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

