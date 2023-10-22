DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Raymond James

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DTM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a d rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DT Midstream

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DTM opened at $55.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.90 and a 200-day moving average of $50.43. DT Midstream has a one year low of $45.10 and a one year high of $61.12. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.13% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.44%.

Institutional Trading of DT Midstream

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DT Midstream by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,859,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,158,000 after purchasing an additional 152,318 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,763,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,780,000 after buying an additional 99,072 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,598,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,395,000 after buying an additional 234,952 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,314,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,629,000 after buying an additional 496,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,580,000 after buying an additional 59,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About DT Midstream

(Get Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.