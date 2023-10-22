Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $188.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $170.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.67.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $153.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.47 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.12 and its 200 day moving average is $147.38. Duolingo has a 1 year low of $64.73 and a 1 year high of $179.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $126.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.13 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 5,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total transaction of $852,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,766,241.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 5,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total value of $852,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,766,241.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 42,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $6,131,729.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,114,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,177,223.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,797 shares of company stock valued at $38,057,619 in the last quarter. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Duolingo by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 31,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Duolingo by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Duolingo by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,275,000 after buying an additional 402,222 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Duolingo by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 216,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,621,000 after buying an additional 92,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $342,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

