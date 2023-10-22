Echo45 Advisors LLC Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Echo45 Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $111.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.12%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.22.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

