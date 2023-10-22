EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) & Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Financial Review

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) and Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares EchoStar and Eutelsat Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EchoStar 5.92% 3.78% 2.21% Eutelsat Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for EchoStar and Eutelsat Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EchoStar 0 1 0 1 3.00 Eutelsat Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

EchoStar currently has a consensus target price of $35.50, indicating a potential upside of 151.24%. Given EchoStar’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EchoStar is more favorable than Eutelsat Group.

This table compares EchoStar and Eutelsat Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EchoStar $1.89 billion 0.63 $177.05 million $1.34 10.54 Eutelsat Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

EchoStar has higher revenue and earnings than Eutelsat Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.2% of EchoStar shares are held by institutional investors. 59.1% of EchoStar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EchoStar beats Eutelsat Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers. The segment also designs, provides, and installs gateway and terminal equipment to customers for other satellite systems, as well as offers satellite ground segment systems and terminals for other satellite systems, including mobile system operators. In addition, it designs, develops, constructs, and provides telecommunication networks comprising satellite ground segment systems and terminals to mobile system operators and enterprise customers. The ESS segment provides satellite services using its owned and leased to offer satellite services on a full-time and/or occasional-use basis to the U.S. government service providers, internet service providers, broadcast news organizations, content providers, and private enterprise customers. It serves customers in North America, South and Central America, Asia, Africa, Australia, Europe, India, and the Middle East. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Eutelsat Group

Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors. It operates 36 satellites in geostationary orbit. The company serves satellite-based video, business and broadband networks, and mobile services mainly to international telecommunications operators and broadcasters, corporate network integrators, companies, telecom operators, and government agencies in France, Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Eutelsat Communications S.A. and changed its name to Eutelsat Group in October 2023. Eutelsat Group was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

