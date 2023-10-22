Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,474,245,000 after acquiring an additional 184,651,767 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,118,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,661,330,000 after acquiring an additional 883,380 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,327,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,020,000 after acquiring an additional 96,475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,229,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,864,760,000 after acquiring an additional 141,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $159.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.05. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $191.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.60.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

