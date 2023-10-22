Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on EW. Oppenheimer raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $611,959.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $611,959.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $606,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at $14,965,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,359 shares of company stock worth $13,817,172. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $69.48 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $94.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.