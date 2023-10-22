Eight Capital Analysts Give Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) a $16.50 Price Target

Eight Capital set a $16.50 price target on Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stifel Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.13.

NYSE LAC opened at $6.96 on Thursday. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -63.27 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 10.13, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.29. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 58,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 139,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 121,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration of lithium resource in the United States. It owns the Thacker Pass project located in Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

