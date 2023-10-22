Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $547.00 price target on the stock.

ELV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $568.62.

ELV opened at $453.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $106.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $451.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.47. Elevance Health has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 0.6% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 4.9% during the first quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

