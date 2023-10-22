Ellenbecker Investment Group Sells 163 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ellenbecker Investment Group lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 509,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,837,000 after acquiring an additional 38,760 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 214.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $111.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.