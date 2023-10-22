EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of EMCORE from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EMCORE presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Shares of EMCORE stock opened at $0.46 on Thursday. EMCORE has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.74. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.39.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 48.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that EMCORE will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMKR. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in EMCORE by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC bought a new position in EMCORE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in EMCORE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in EMCORE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in EMCORE by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and artillery survey systems.

