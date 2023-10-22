Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Given New C$54.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ENB. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$58.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$53.79.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ENB opened at C$43.63 on Thursday. Enbridge has a one year low of C$42.75 and a one year high of C$56.37. The company has a market cap of C$92.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$48.79.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.08 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 6.44%. Research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.6512456 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.8875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 188.83%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

