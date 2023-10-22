Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Receives $78.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.67.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HSBC began coverage on Endava in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Endava from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Endava from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Endava from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Endava stock opened at $54.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.09. Endava has a one year low of $44.62 and a one year high of $95.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.27.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. Endava had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Endava will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Endava in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,436,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Endava by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

