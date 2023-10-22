Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Enlight Renewable Energy stock opened at $12.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $29.70.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $52.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENLT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter worth about $169,000. 32.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

