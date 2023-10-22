Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENOV. Roth Mkm began coverage on Enovis in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. 888 reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Enovis from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENOV. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Enovis during the second quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Enovis in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 59,200.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enovis in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovis in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENOV opened at $44.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Enovis has a 1 year low of $43.32 and a 1 year high of $66.71.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.06 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enovis will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

