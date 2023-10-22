Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $140.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ENPH. Citigroup lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $217.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $215.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $98.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.83. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $97.27 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.53.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

