Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Visa Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Visa in a report released on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp analyst A. Markgraff now expects that the credit-card processor will earn $2.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.52. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $8.67 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Visa’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.91 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.43.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $233.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $434.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Visa has a one year low of $185.05 and a one year high of $250.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.46 and a 200-day moving average of $234.76.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its position in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,250 shares of company stock worth $9,879,039. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

