Evercore ISI Trims Target (NYSE:TGT) Target Price to $130.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Roth Mkm restated a neutral rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. HSBC began coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $193.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $157.35.

Shares of TGT opened at $108.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The company has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Target will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 150.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

