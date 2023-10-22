Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $7,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.58.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ES opened at $53.50 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $53.10 and a 12-month high of $87.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.