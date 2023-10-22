Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Decreased by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 227,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,440,000 after purchasing an additional 16,377 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 50.0% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 95,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,240,000 after buying an additional 31,834 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.6% during the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 28,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 71,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 56,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.22.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.7 %

XOM stock opened at $111.08 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $444.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

