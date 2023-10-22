Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 60 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,829,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,159,000 after buying an additional 35,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

VGT stock opened at $409.88 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $303.58 and a twelve month high of $462.97. The company has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $426.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.53.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.