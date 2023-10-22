Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 33 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $496,000. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 5,064 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 10,782 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 633,086 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $181,683,000 after purchasing an additional 19,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $213,127.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,590 shares in the company, valued at $9,325,052.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,636 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,338,066.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,577,887.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,919 shares of company stock worth $12,459,407. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company's stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $308.65 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $330.54. The company has a market cap of $794.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $389.00 to $372.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.45.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

