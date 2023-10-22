Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Trims Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,522 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $320,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.1% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 60,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,923,000 after purchasing an additional 30,486 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TD opened at $57.40 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $55.43 and a twelve month high of $70.67. The company has a market cap of $103.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.96.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.25%. As a group, analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.05%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Articles

