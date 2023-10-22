Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.4% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD opened at $77.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $96.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.11 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.44 and a 200-day moving average of $78.09.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.05.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

